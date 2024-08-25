Tripura: 2 Boys Drown in Separate Incidents

Agartala: In two separate incidents, two young boys from Tripura lost their lives by drowning in water bodies in the state. The incidents took place in Sonamura and Udaipur subdivisions of the state.

The first incident took place in the Nirbhaypur village under Kathalia block of Sonamura subdivision of Tripura. The victim was identified as Bikash Bhowmik (15), a Class IX student. He was the son of a farmer and small trader Biplab Bhowmik aged 38 years. The incident took place when the victim had gone to take a bath in the pond behind his home in the Purba Para locality. After he failed to return in due time his parents launched a search operation on the bank of the pond but did not find him. A few neighbours then got down to the pond and discovered the lifeless body of the victim. His parents and neighbours tried to resuscitate him and later took him to the Kathalia hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead, casting a shadow of sorrow in the entire region.

In the second incident Deep Sarkar (17), another student of class XI, drowned in the Bagma area under the Udaipur subdivision. Police sources mentioned that the victim was a resident of the BSF Chaumuhuni area under the Bagma police station. He had gone to catch fish along with two of his friends in the nearby Chandigang Cherra in the morning. But while trying to catch fish he slipped and fell into water. Although his friends initially tried to rescue him, but they failed. They informed Deep’s parents and local people but it was after a long search, the lifeless body was recovered in the evening from the Cherra. After post-mortem in the Bagma hospital the body of Deep was handed over to his family for the final rites.