India Launches First Reusable Hybrid Rocket Rhumi 1

CHENNAI: India has unlocked another significant milestone in its pursuit of space exploration and research. The first reusable hybrid rocket 'RHUMI-1', developed by the Tamil Nadu-based start-up Space Zone India in collaboration with Martin Group, was successfully launched from Thiruvidandhai in Chennai on Saturday.

The rocket with 3 Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites attached to it was launched into a suborbital trajectory using a mobile launcher.

These satellites have been assigned with the mission of collecting data for research purposes on Global warming and Climate change.

The RHUMI Rocket is equipped with a generic-fuel-based hybrid motor and electrically triggered parachute deployer. The spacecraft is 100% pyrotechnic-free and does not contain any TNT.