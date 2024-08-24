India Launches First Reusable Hybrid Rocket Rhumi 1

CHENNAI: India has unlocked another significant milestone in its pursuit of space exploration and research. The first reusable hybrid rocket 'RHUMI-1', developed by the Tamil Nadu-based start-up Space Zone India in collaboration with Martin Group, was successfully launched from Thiruvidandhai in Chennai on Saturday.
The rocket with 3 Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites attached to it was launched into a suborbital trajectory using a mobile launcher.
These satellites have been assigned with the mission of collecting data for research purposes on Global warming and Climate change.
The RHUMI Rocket is equipped with a generic-fuel-based hybrid motor and electrically triggered parachute deployer. The spacecraft is 100% pyrotechnic-free and does not contain any TNT.
Anand Megalingam, the founder of the Space Zone, has spearheaded mission RHUMI under the guidance of Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, the former Director of ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC).
The RHUMI-1 rocket leverages the advantages of both liquid and solid fuel propellant systems to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.
Notably, Space Zone India happens to be an aero-technology company based in Chennai whose goal is to provide low-cost, long-term solutions in the space industry.
The start-up provides extensive training experience on Aerodynamic principles, Satellite Technology, Drone Technology and Rocket Technology. It also generates awareness regarding the career options available in this industry.
It works with Private institutions, Engineering and Art and Science colleges, and Private and Government schools.
Over 2,500 students from government, tribal, and public schools across the country participated in designing and constructing a student satellite launch vehicle under the mission 'Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Students Satellite Launch' in 2023.
The vehicle has the capacity to carry a payload of 150 Pico satelling research experiment cubes.
ALSO READ: India Celebrates First-Ever National Space Day To Commemorate Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing
ALSO WATCH: