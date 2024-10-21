Tripura: BJP Announces Party Election Committee for the State

Agartala: Ahead of the byelections for several legislative assembly constituencies in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Committee has announced the names of the members of the Party Election Committee for the state of Tripura.

With the byelections in several constituencies on the card, the Bharatiya Janata Party Central Committee recently announced the formation of the Election Committee to oversee the upcoming party elections in Tripura. According to the notification, Samarendra Chandra Deb has been appointed as the Returning Officer. Dr. Bipin Debbarma, the State BJP General Secretary, and Malina Debnath are taking the role of Co-Returning Officers.

This marks a historic moment for the party in the state, as it is the first time that a Tribal leader, Dr Bipin Debbarma, has been appointed to the Party Election Committee in Tripura. The inclusion of a tribal leader in such a key position highlights the party’s emphasis on representing the community.

As part of its strategic preparations for the crucial by-elections scheduled for November 13, 2024, the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially unveiled its candidates for various states.

This announcement is a pivotal step as the party gears up for electoral contests that hold the potential to influence its representation and political strength in those regions significantly.