Tripura BJP government fulfilled most 2018 poll promises: CM Manik Saha

Kolkata: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Monday said that the BJP government in the state has fulfilled most of the promises made to the people during the 2018 Assembly elections and is providing what he described as a model of good governance.
Addressing a public gathering at Bardhaman in West Bengal, Saha said the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018 with several commitments and has worked to implement the majority of them.
According to him, the government believes in delivering what it promises, which has helped build trust among the people.
The Chief Minister said the BJP-led government has focused on transparent administration, development works and welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of the people in the state.
He further claimed that various policies and programmes introduced by the government have helped speed up development and strengthen governance.
Highlighting governance initiatives, Saha said Tripura is the only state in the country to have implemented the e-filing e-governance project from the Panchayat level to the Legislative Assembly.
He also said that the BJP follows the principle of “what we say, we do,” adding that the party’s governance in Tripura reflects this approach. Referring to the experience of the state under the BJP government, Saha urged people in West Bengal to consider this model while exercising their democratic rights.
With Assembly elections approaching in West Bengal, the Tripura Chief Minister called on voters to support BJP candidates. He expressed confidence that if given an opportunity, the BJP would work towards development, peace and better governance in the state.
Saha also reiterated that the party remains committed to fulfilling its promises and continuing development-oriented governance for the benefit of the people.