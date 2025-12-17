Tripura Brick Kiln Collapse Claims Three Lives, Four Injured; Owner Detained

Agartala: A tragic accident at a brick kiln in Kamalpur, Dhalai district, left three workers dead and four others injured on Wednesday.
The incident occurred while the kiln was in operation, causing the chimney to collapse suddenly.
Emergency personnel, including the Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), responded quickly, with local residents assisting in pulling victims from the debris. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals, and three of them were later referred to Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala for further treatment.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
“The chimney of ABC Brick Industry at Kamalpur collapsed unexpectedly, resulting in multiple casualties. SDRF and police teams are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations,” Saha wrote on X.
The deceased have been identified as Subal Debnath (55) and Pinku Shil (37), both residents of Tripura, and Anil Gautam (49) from Uttar Pradesh. Among the injured, two hail from Jharkhand.
Police have taken the kiln owner, Souvik Paul, and the kiln manager into custody under the jurisdiction of Kamalpur police station as part of the ongoing investigation. Upon hearing about the incident, Dhalai Superintendent of Police Mihir Lal Das and local BJP MLA Manoj Kanti Deb visited the site to oversee rescue operations.
In a separate incident on the same day, authorities recovered the body of a 19-year-old student from the Manu River in Unakoti district. Police said the student went missing after a group of four youths went for a swim on Tuesday. Three were rescued by locals, while the fourth tragically drowned.