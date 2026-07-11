Tripura CM Defends Ban on Private Practice by Government Doctors, Slams Opposition

Guwahati: Today, the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha defended the state government's decision to prohibit private practice by in-service doctors at GB Pant Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), while criticising the opposition for what he described as unnecessary politicisation of the issue.

Speaking at the inauguration of a private hospital in Agartala, the Chief Minister said the decision had been welcomed by major doctors' associations in the interest of patients. He urged opposition parties to stop shedding "cosmetic tears" over the matter.

"The government consulted all the major doctors' bodies before deciding to ban private practice by doctors serving at AGMC and GB Pant Hospital. We have assured them that all their genuine demands will be addressed so that the decision does not become a financial burden on them. If we provide them with adequate incentives to give up private practice, I do not think they will have any issue," Saha said.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, said several senior doctors had expressed their support for the government's decision during the Doctors' Day celebrations held shortly after the policy was announced.

Addressing concerns over doctors' salaries and benefits, Saha said the government had already announced a 20 per cent Non-Practising Allowance (NPA). He added that the increase in basic pay would be implemented in a manner that would also enhance doctors' pension benefits.

He further said the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission would be implemented to ensure that doctors who discontinue private practice receive financial incentives comparable to, or better than, their previous earnings.

"The doctors have told us that if these structural reforms in pay and benefits are implemented as promised, they will have no problem at all," he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Saha questioned why political parties were raising concerns when doctors themselves had expressed support for the move.

"When the doctors are not worried, why is the opposition so busy politicising the issue? Our only objective is to improve healthcare services and make them more effective. We have to think from the perspective of an ordinary patient. If people are satisfied and have access to quality treatment, then our purpose is served," the Chief Minister said.