Tripura launches training drive to ensure transparent, regulated child adoption process

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: In a bid to bring transparency to the child adoption procedure, the Tripura Government is taking a series of steps and organised a training programme for officials involved in this sensitive process. The Social Welfare and Social Education Department, in collaboration with the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA), organised the programme at Pragya Bhavan.

There are 27 children in the state at present who are eligible for adoption. The adoption process for six of them, both within the country and abroad, has already been completed. Tinku Roy, Minister for Social Welfare and Social Education, stated that the primary objective of the programme was to create awareness among officials regarding all regulations related to adoption.

He emphasised that all officials involved in the adoption process must work together to ensure that the remaining children find healthy and loving families. He expressed hope that the training would further enhance the skills of the concerned personnel.

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