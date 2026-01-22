Tripura CM felicitates Manisankar Murasingh for historic Ranji milestone

"A Proud Milestone for Tripura Cricket! Tripura’s pride, Manisankar Murasingh, will play his 100th Ranji Trophy match tomorrow, the first cricketer from our state to achieve this historic feat. Honored to witness his incredible journey and join the Tripura Cricket Association’s felicitation, celebrating his unwavering dedication and stellar contributions to Indian domestic cricket. This triumph inspires every aspiring sportsperson in Tripura and fills our state with pride. Wishing Manisankar endless success ahead," he wrote X.