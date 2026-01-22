Tripura CM felicitates Manisankar Murasingh for historic Ranji milestone

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has felicitated cricketer Manisankar Murasingh for completing 100 matches in the Ranji Trophy, a first-ever achievement by a player from the state.
The felicitation ceremony was held in Agartala on January 21 and was organised by the Tripura Cricket Association. Former players, sports officials and well-wishers were present at the event.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister called the moment a proud milestone for Tripura cricket.
"A Proud Milestone for Tripura Cricket! Tripura’s pride, Manisankar Murasingh, will play his 100th Ranji Trophy match tomorrow, the first cricketer from our state to achieve this historic feat. Honored to witness his incredible journey and join the Tripura Cricket Association’s felicitation, celebrating his unwavering dedication and stellar contributions to Indian domestic cricket. This triumph inspires every aspiring sportsperson in Tripura and fills our state with pride. Wishing Manisankar endless success ahead," he wrote X.
Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Saha said Murasingh’s achievement marked a proud moment for Tripura cricket.
“Earlier, no cricketer from Tripura had crossed the 40–50 match mark in the Ranji Trophy. This milestone will inspire young players across the state,” he added.
The Chief Minister also said the occasion gained added significance as it coincided with Tripura’s Statehood Day, adding, "Murasingh’s journey reflected dedication, discipline and consistency, qualities the state seeks to promote among aspiring sportspersons."
Saha further highlighted government initiatives aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and expanding opportunities for children in cricket and other disciplines, with a focus on long-term sports development.