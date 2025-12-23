Tripura CM Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects in Tripura’s Khowai District

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday inaugurated multiple development projects aimed at improving public facilities and services in Tripura's Khowai district.
Sharing the update on micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said that 11 new projects were inaugurated in the district, while foundation stones were laid for two more projects, including a district hospital. The total cost of the projects is estimated at Rs 113 crore.
"Today marks a very significant day in the development journey of Khowai district. As a major milestone for the welfare of the people of Khowai, today inaugurated 11 new projects and laid foundation stones of two projects including District Hospital worth Rs. 113 crore," the Chief Minister said.
The Chief Minister also said that the present state government is working with a focus on public welfare, keeping aside political considerations. He added that the government’s efforts are guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure development reaches every section of society.
"Guided by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the present state government is working beyond political considerations, placing public welfare as top priority," he added.