Renowned Meghalaya Artist Raphael Warjri Honoured with 'Pranab Baruah Artist Award 2025'

Nagaon: Renowned artist and filmmaker from Meghalaya, Raphael Warjri has been conferred the prestigious Pranab Baruah Artist Award for the year 2025, in recognition of his lifelong dedication to the advancement of fine arts in Northeast India.
The award, instituted in memory of visionary painter late Pranab Baruah, is presented annually to an outstanding artist from the region who has made a lasting impact in the field of painting or sculpture. The award comprises a beautifully crafted memento, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs- 25,000, and is traditionally announced on Pranab Baruah’s birth anniversary.
The announcement was made on December 31, through a press statement by Sulakshana Baruah Bhuyan, Principal of the Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra, who lauded Warjri’s “unwavering commitment to the arts and his role in fostering cultural consciousness across communities.”
A Legacy of Artistic Excellence
Born on March 14, 1961, in Shillong, Raphael Warjri has spent over four decades immersed in creative pursuits. In 1991, he founded the Riti Academy of Visual Arts, a pioneering institution dedicated to nurturing fine arts in the region. That same year, he established the MAD Gallery, a vibrant space for artistic expression and exhibitions.
Rapael Warjri’s name is synonymous to artistic innovation and cultural preservation in Meghalaya. His artistic journey has taken him across India and beyond. He has participated in numerous art camps, including those organized in Dhaka in 2005 and 2007 with support from the Indian High Commission and the Greater Sylhet Indigenous Peoples Forum. His works have been showcased at national and international film and theatre festivals, reflecting his deep engagement with visual storytelling.
A multifaceted cultural leader, Warjri is a life member of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and the Khasi Authors’ Society. He is also a founding member of the North East Film and TV Producers and Directors Association and the Meghalaya People’s Environmental Rights Forum.
His contributions extend to journalism and publishing as an active member of the Meghalaya Editors and Publishers Association and the Shillong Press Club. Warjri is also associated with the Meghalaya Adventure Association and has made significant contributions to environmental awareness and indigenous rights.
A bilingual author, Warjri has penned several important works in Khasi and English, enriching the literary landscape of the region. His accolades include the ISB&M Award from Kolkata, the Green Warrior Award, the Rotary Club Shillong Excellence Award, and the Meghalaya Government’s prestigious Tirot Sing Memorial Award for Art and Literature.
Since its inception in 2002, the Pranab Baruah Artist Award has honoured a constellation of eminent artists including Shobha Brahma, Benu Mishra, Neelpawan Baruah, Adya Sharma, Biren Singha, Noni Borpujari, Pulak Gogoi, Jiten Hazarika, Janak Jhankar Narzary, Kushkanta Dev Goswami, Robiram Brahma, Trailokya Dutta, Saleha Ahmed, Kandarp Nath Sharma, Kiran Shankar, Champak Barbora, Dilip Tamuli, and several distinguished artists from Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.