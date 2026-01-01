Renowned Meghalaya Artist Raphael Warjri Honoured with 'Pranab Baruah Artist Award 2025'

A Legacy of Artistic Excellence

Born on March 14, 1961, in Shillong, Raphael Warjri has spent over four decades immersed in creative pursuits. In 1991, he founded the Riti Academy of Visual Arts, a pioneering institution dedicated to nurturing fine arts in the region. That same year, he established the MAD Gallery, a vibrant space for artistic expression and exhibitions.

Rapael Warjri’s name is synonymous to artistic innovation and cultural preservation in Meghalaya. His artistic journey has taken him across India and beyond. He has participated in numerous art camps, including those organized in Dhaka in 2005 and 2007 with support from the Indian High Commission and the Greater Sylhet Indigenous Peoples Forum. His works have been showcased at national and international film and theatre festivals, reflecting his deep engagement with visual storytelling.

A multifaceted cultural leader, Warjri is a life member of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and the Khasi Authors’ Society. He is also a founding member of the North East Film and TV Producers and Directors Association and the Meghalaya People’s Environmental Rights Forum.

His contributions extend to journalism and publishing as an active member of the Meghalaya Editors and Publishers Association and the Shillong Press Club. Warjri is also associated with the Meghalaya Adventure Association and has made significant contributions to environmental awareness and indigenous rights.

A bilingual author, Warjri has penned several important works in Khasi and English, enriching the literary landscape of the region. His accolades include the ISB&M Award from Kolkata, the Green Warrior Award, the Rotary Club Shillong Excellence Award, and the Meghalaya Government’s prestigious Tirot Sing Memorial Award for Art and Literature.