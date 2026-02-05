Tripura CM praises woman loco pilot Debolina Roy, calls her journey inspiring

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed pride after learning that a young woman from the state, Debolina Roy, is serving as a loco pilot and confidently operating trains.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Saha said he came to know about Roy’s role while returning from Kumarghat. He called her achievement a source of inspiration for countless girls.
“Today, while returning from Kumarghat, I was delighted to learn that our own Tripura daughter Miss Debolina Roy is serving as a loco pilot, confidently running the train,” Saha said.
He said it was a moment of immense happiness to see women from the state excelling in fields traditionally dominated by men.
“It always gives immense happiness and pride to see our daughters excelling and making their mark in their respective fields,” the Chief Minister added.
Saha also said he briefly interacted with Roy after reaching the station and personally congratulated her for her achievement.
“After arriving at the station, I had a brief interaction with her and personally congratulated her on this remarkable achievement,” he added.
Describing her journey as motivating, the Chief Minister said Roy’s success sends a strong message to young girls across the state.
“Her journey is an inspiration for countless young girls to dream big and break barriers,” Saha said.