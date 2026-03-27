Amit Shah Begins Assam Campaign with Guwahati Roadshow

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati on Saturday to campaign for BJP candidates ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
As per a report by news agency, Shah is scheduled to land in the city in the evening and will take part in a roadshow for BJP’s Guwahati Central candidate Vijay Gupta.
The roadshow will begin from Arya Vidyapeeth Playground and pass through different parts of the constituency. He will later meet party state office bearers at a hotel in the city.
On Sunday, Shah will campaign for minister Ashok Singhal at the Dhekiajuli Tea Estate football field in Sonitpur district. He will then travel to Tihu to address a rally in support of minister Chandramohan Patowary at Chamata Higher Secondary School field in Nalbari district, wrapping up his two-day visit.
The Union Home Minister is also scheduled to return to Assam on April 2 for campaigning in the Barak Valley region. He will address rallies for minister Krishnendu Paul at Lalmati in Sribhumi district and for former MP Rajdeep Roy at the District Sports Association Playground in Silchar.
Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.