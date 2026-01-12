Tripura CM to Take Up Churaibari Road Widening Issue with Himanta

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said he will speak to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about widening the road at the Churaibari inter-state check gate, where traffic jams are reported daily.
Churaibari, around 151 km from Agartala, serves as Tripura’s main gateway and often sees long traffic snarls.
After visiting the area on Sunday, Saha said the narrow stretch on both the Tripura and Assam sides was a major cause of the daily gridlock. He also stressed the need for widening the road on both sides to allow smoother movement of vehicles.
“We want seamless movement of vehicles at the inter-state check gate,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he would take up the matter with Sarma at the earliest.
Saha also expressed concern over the large number of stone crushing units operating in the area, saying the dust generated by them was becoming a serious issue.
He said a meeting with officials would be held to bring the sector under better control.
During his visit to North Tripura, the Chief Minister also inspected the Dharmanagar fuel depot and spoke to tanker drivers, asking them not to pay money to anyone illegally. He urged them to inform the Chief Minister’s Office if they were approached for bribes, saying the government was keen to maintain transparency.
Later, Saha visited a stone crusher unit at Kherengjuri-Laxminagar in Bagbasa constituency, where he reportedly noticed environmental violations and other irregularities.
In this regard, he Chief Minister also held a meeting with the district administration and police, directing them to take strict legal action against those flouting the rules.
Saha further inspected the well depot near the Dharmanagar railway gate before wrapping up his official engagements for the day.
In a personal visit, the Chief Minister went to the residence of former Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen to offer condolences to the bereaved family.
The day ended with an organisational meeting at the BJP district office, attended by Minister Tinku Roy, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya and party leaders from different units. The discussions focused on strengthening the party’s grassroots organisation ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections.