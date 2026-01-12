Nagaon All Set to Celebrate 113th Bhogali Bihu Festival

Nagaon: The historic town of Nagaon is brimming with festive fervour as preparations reach their final stages for the 113th edition of the Bhogali Bihu Festival, one of Assam’s oldest and most revered cultural celebrations. Organised by the Nagaon Bhogali Bihu Utsav Celebration Committee, the six-day-long festival will be held from January 13 to 18 at the iconic Nehrubali Grounds in the heart of Nagaon town.
The program will commence from January 13 with a self-help group fair and exhibition highlighting local entrepreneurship and creativity, followed by devotional Naam-Kirtan at Bhelaghar, setting a spiritual tone for the celebrations.
On Magh Bihu day, January 14, the day’s program will begin with a traditional breakfast at the State Children and Women’s Home. Committee President Banjit Kumar Tamuli Phukan will hoist the Bihu flag, and Working President and MLA Rupak Sharma will light the ceremonial Meji. The day will also see the release of a commemorative publication, the felicitation of senior citizens, and a community feast. Children’s activities, quizzes, and cultural performances by Komalika Kashyap and Paranjit Singh will round up the evening.
There will also be a cultural procession on the 15th of January in the town with the participation of popular actor Jatin Bora, Siddhartha Sharma, Dipjyoti Keot, and singer Krishnamoni Nath. Cultural events like music and painting contests, as well as a cultural event called 'Mayabini Batir Bukut…' with Kumar Dhibaj and Boron Bikash, will also be a part of these events.
On 16th January, activities like recitation of self-written poems, strongman contests, women's competitions, and badminton matches will attract participants, whereas in the evening, the Asom Kuwori (Miss Assam) contest will be held. Boat races, tribute of flowers to cultural figure Jyotiprasad Agarwala, cooking competitions, and music competitions on Dr Bhupen Hazarika songs and Jyoti Sangeet will be witnessed on 17th January.
The festival will be concluded on January 18 with a fishing competition at Morikalong Beel, volleyball matches, and an all-Assam one-act play competition in the evening.
The organising committee is working tirelessly, holding multiple meetings with sub-committees to ensure the success of this grand event. With vibrant cultural programs, spirited competitions, and participation from renowned artists and celebrities, the Bhogali Bihu Festival in Nagaon promises to be a spectacular celebration of Assam’s heritage, unity, and joy.