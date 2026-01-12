Nagaon All Set to Celebrate 113th Bhogali Bihu Festival

Nagaon: The historic town of Nagaon is brimming with festive fervour as preparations reach their final stages for the 113th edition of the Bhogali Bihu Festival, one of Assam’s oldest and most revered cultural celebrations. Organised by the Nagaon Bhogali Bihu Utsav Celebration Committee, the six-day-long festival will be held from January 13 to 18 at the iconic Nehrubali Grounds in the heart of Nagaon town.

The program will commence from January 13 with a self-help group fair and exhibition highlighting local entrepreneurship and creativity, followed by devotional Naam-Kirtan at Bhelaghar, setting a spiritual tone for the celebrations.