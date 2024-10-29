Tripura: Concerns Raised After Discovery of Rat in Food Container of Anganwadi Center

Agartala: In a shocking revelation, a rat was found in containers which were used to store grain for feeding young children. This discovery raised concerns among the parents of the students as well as the local people.

The disgusting conditions of an Anganwadi Center under the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education have come to light in a recent incident that took place in the Telkajla village of Mohanbhog RD Block under the Sonamura sub-division. Reports suggest that the Anganwadi Center in the village which was set up for the benefit of the local children, has been plagued by numerous issues for a long time and was allegedly overlooked by authorities concerned from time to time.

The centre reportedly failed to open regularly as per the government schedule, with one Molina Nath Majumder opening it at her own discretion. Parents mentioned that rice stored for preparing the children’s khichdi often has rodents in it, but the staff continued using it without concern. Besides, the rice used in cooking is reportedly stale, posing potential health risks to the children.

After the discovery, Parents and local residents voiced their concerns over the issues and urged the concerned department to take immediate action to address the issues at this Anganwadi Center.