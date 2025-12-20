Hatsingimari Bar Association Election Results Announced

Mankachar: The results of the general election of the Hatsingimari Bar Association were formally announced late on Friday night, marking the completion of a peaceful and well-organised electoral process.
According to tradition, the general election of the Bar Association is actually held once every two years. Following the completion of the previous committee’s two-year term, the election was conducted yesterday at the Hatsingimari court premises. A total of 270 advocates were registered as voters, of whom 260 exercised their right to vote, reflecting a strong participation rate.
Out of the total 17 executive posts, three candidates were elected unopposed. Voting was held for the remaining 14 posts. The election process was reported to have been conducted smoothly and peacefully throughout the day, without any untoward incident. Counting of votes continued late into the night, and the final results were declared at around 12:30 am.
Senior advocate and notary S M Jahangir was elected as President of the Hatsingimari Bar Association. Advocate Abul Baten Sheikh secured the post of General Secretary. Meanwhile, advocate Rafiqul Islam was elected as Vice-President for the fourth consecutive term, highlighting the confidence reposed in him by the members of the Bar.
Speaking after the declaration of results, newly elected President S M Jahangir expressed his happiness and gratitude to all the advocates of the Hatsingimari Bar Association for their support and trust. Newly elected General Secretary Abdul Baten Sheikh also thanked the members for electing him and assured them of dedicated service.
Both leaders stated that the newly formed committee would work sincerely to safeguard the interests of advocates, strengthen professional unity, and ensure the smooth functioning of the Bar Association. They further assured that efforts would be made to address issues faced by advocates and to uphold the dignity and traditions of the legal profession.
Members of the Bar welcomed the successful completion of the election and congratulated the newly elected office-bearers. The peaceful conduct of the election was widely appreciated, reflecting the collective discipline and cooperation of the legal fraternity at Hatsingimari.
The new executive committee is expected to take charge shortly and begin its tenure with a focus on welfare, professionalism, and effective administration of the Bar Association.