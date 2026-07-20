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Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead in Office

He was immediately rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead
Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead in Office
Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead in Office
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Guwahati: Today, the Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, an IPS officer, was found dead inside his office at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Agartala in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

As per preliminary information, Dhankar was found hanging inside his office chamber at the PHQ. He was immediately rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Senior police  team reached the spot soon after the incident, and the area was secured as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death was launched.

The exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination. Police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

More details are awaited.

Also Read- Tripura Governor Launches ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’ Workshop to Boost Statewide Anti-Drug Campaign in Agartala

Police
Tripura
Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital,
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