Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead in Office

Guwahati: Today, the Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, an IPS officer, was found dead inside his office at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Agartala in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

As per preliminary information, Dhankar was found hanging inside his office chamber at the PHQ. He was immediately rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Senior police team reached the spot soon after the incident, and the area was secured as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death was launched.

The exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination. Police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

More details are awaited.