Tripura Governor Launches ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’ Workshop to Boost Statewide Anti-Drug Campaign in Agartala

AGARTALA: Governor of Tripura Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Saturday inaugurated the state-level awareness workshop on “Nasha Mukt Tripura” at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) College Auditorium in Agartala.

The workshop was organised by the Social Welfare and Social Education Department of the Government of Tripura with the objective of spreading awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and promoting a drug-free society.

Director of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department, Tapan Kumar Das, was also present at the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasised the importance of collective efforts in combating drug addiction and called upon all sections of society, especially the youth, to actively participate in the mission of building a “Nasha Mukt Tripura.”

The programme witnessed the participation of government officials, educators, students and representatives from various organisations, who discussed strategies to strengthen awareness and prevention initiatives across the state.

The workshop forms part of the state government’s continued efforts to create awareness and encourage community participation in the fight against substance abuse.

Earlier on June 24, a rally was organised in Agartala to mark the observance of the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, 2026’, with participants reiterating the need for collective action against substance abuse and the illegal drug trade.

The programme commenced at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, where Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy attended as the Chief Guest. The event witnessed the participation of senior government officials, students, social organisations, and members of the public.

Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised the importance of creating awareness among the younger generation about the harmful effects of drug abuse and underscored the government’s commitment to building a drug-free society through coordinated efforts involving families, educational institutions, law enforcement agencies, and community organisations.

The rally aimed to raise public awareness about the social, economic, and health consequences of drug abuse while encouraging community participation in prevention and rehabilitation initiatives. (ANI)

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