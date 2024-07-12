Tripura Dhalai Session Court Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Killing Two Man with Axe

Ambassa: The Tripura Police stated the victims are allegedly attacked with an axe in their residence. The immediate death of the victims led to an arrest of Dhana Bikash the culprit. He is a resident of Raishyabari in Dhalai district. The court finds him guilty of murdering three people on October 21, 2022. Among the deceased are Mungkrwiti Tripura (70) and Fulangshri Tripura (60) from Manya Kumar Para in Dhalai Tripura

Inspector Chaitanya Reang, the Investigating Officer and Officer-in-Charge of Raishyabari Police Station, conducted a thorough investigation and filed a charge sheet in connection with the case.

On July 11, 2024, the Sessions Judge at Dhalai District Court in Ambassa sentenced Dhana Bikash Tripura to life imprisonment under Section 302 IPC. Additionally, he is fined Rs. 10,000, with a default option of further rigorous imprisonment for six months. He is also sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 10,000 under Section 201 IPC, with a similar default imprisonment clause.