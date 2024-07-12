Assam: Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Removal Sparks Controversy, CM Says “Not Aware”

TINSUKIA: The abrupt removal of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in the tea town of Doomdooma in Assam sparked a big controversy, with student leaders opposing the move. The 5.5-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi placed at the town's Gandhi Chowk in Tinsukia district was removed by an excavator two days ago, causing widespread outrage.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was unaware of the decision to remove the statue. "I am not aware of this decision taken by the district administration. Let me verify the facts. Assam owes so much to Mahatma Gandhi. He stood firmly with Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi when the Congress party led by Nehru wanted to include Assam in Pakistan under the Grouping Plan," said the Assam CM.