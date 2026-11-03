Tripura: Eight Arrested Over Attack on BSF Personnel; CM Manik Saha Condemns Violence

Guwahati: Eight people have been arrested in connection with an assault on Border Security Force personnel at Ashabari in Boxanagar, Tripura's Sepahijala district, Chief Minister Manik Saha confirmed today.

In a Facebook post, Saha said that everyone involved in the incident would be brought to justice and strict legal action would be taken against those responsible. He reiterated that violence against security personnel would not be tolerated.

On Monday, the Chief Minister had strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a brutal assault on BSF personnel by a group of miscreants. He directed the concerned authorities to take swift and stringent action against those involved, emphasising that security personnel deserved the utmost respect and protection.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police sources said that a case had been registered against 19 people in connection with the incident.

The arrests happened after a clash between BSF personnel and local people near Ashabari Gram Panchayat on Monday morning. The confrontation reportedly began with a verbal altercation over an alleged smuggling-related issue involving villagers and personnel stationed at Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP) under the 49th Battalion.

As per reports, a BSF jawan allegedly assaulted a local resident, identified as Hefzur Rahman, with a lathi, triggering anger among villagers.

Later on, the angry mob blocked the Boxanagar–Rahimpur road, disrupting vehicular movement. Assistant Commandant Rohit Kumar of Rahimpur BOP and other BSF personnel reportedly came under attack, while their vehicle was allegedly vandalised.

The situation escalated when additional BSF personnel arrived at the spot, resulting in a further clash. Moreover, the Police team later confirmed that the situation has since returned to normal.