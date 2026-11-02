Tension Grips Tripura’s Sepahijala After Violent Clash Between BSF and Villagers

Agartala: High tension gripped the Ashabari village border area under the jurisdiction of the Kalamchoura Police Station in Boxanagar, Sepahijala district, following a violent confrontation between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and local residents on Monday, November 2, 2026. At least three BSF jawans and multiple villagers sustained injuries during the altercation.

According to local accounts, the unrest was triggered around 10:00 AM during a vegetation-clearing operation along a market road near the Ashabari Gram Panchayat area. Villagers alleged that BSF personnel from the 49th Battalion detained and severely assaulted a local youth, Hefzur Rahman, leaving him with a fractured leg. Infuriated by the incident, a crowd of protesters blocked the Ashabari-Rahimpur road near Natun Bazar, demanding immediate accountability.

The confrontation escalated dramatically when a BSF vehicle carrying Company Commander Rohit, driver Sunil Kumar, and personnel Manjit encountered the blockaded highway.

Preliminary reports state the crowd aggressively gheraoed the vehicle. BSF sources countered the villagers' narrative, alleging that the protesters, including suspected smugglers, actively assaulted the security forces, vandalized vehicles, and attempted to snatch a service weapon from one of the jawans.

As the situation threatened to spin out of control, a large contingent from the Kalamchoura Police Station and additional BSF deployments rushed to the border outpost area to restore order.

Police officials confirmed that the area remains highly tense but under control. Cross-complaints have been formally registered by both the local villagers and the BSF authorities, and a senior-level investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.