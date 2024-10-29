Tripura: Engineer Drugged and Assaulted by Autorickshaw Driver

Agartala: A non-local engineer working with a private telecom company was drugged and assaulted by an autorickshaw driver and his gang near Agartala.

According to reports, a young engineer named Bishal Kumar from Bihar was the victim of a violent attack. He is an employee of a private telecom company. Sources mentioned that the victim, Bishal Kumar occasionally visits Tripura for work. He was travelling from the Agartala railway station towards Ushabazar by an autorickshaw on Sunday night when he was allegedly drugged and physically assaulted by the auto driver and his gang.

According to the local police, Bishal stated that the auto driver, along with three others, mixed an intoxicant into his tea in the AD Nagar area of Agartala. They then took him to a secluded area, where they physically assaulted him and looted his mobile phone and Rs 17 thousand from him before abandoning him in Jirania. The injured victim was taken to GBP Hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the local police have initiated an investigation into the matter. They are still looking around for the auto driver who was a part of this gang.