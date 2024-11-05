Tripura: Fight Breaks Out Between Mandal President and General Secretary of BJP

Agartala: A fight between the Mandal president and general secretary of Bardowali in Tripura during a Diwali celebration event has become a cause of concern among the party workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Local reports mentioned that Bardowali Mandal president Sanjay Saha and the general secretary Shyamal Kumar Deb were not in the best of relationships. A mutual lack of understanding led to the president and his followers thinking that Shyamal Kumar Deb was trying to remove Sanjay Saha from his position so that he himself could become the president.

At arround 9:00 PM, amidst a party, a heated exchange broke out between Sanjay Saha and Shyamal Deb and their respective followers. Within minutes it turned into a scuffle and blows were exchanged between the two groups. Sanjay Saha called on the members of the Yuba Morcha of Town Bardowali, who rushed to the spot and gave a beat up Shyamal Deb. The party ended with this violence but left the members and the local people confused about the internal workings of the party members.

It remains to see if the higher authorities of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power both in the state of Tripura as well as in the centre, take any concrete action against those involved in this incident.