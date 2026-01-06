Tripura Govt to Upgrade Tourist Spots, Launch New Projects: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state government is committed to upgrading existing tourist destinations and developing new tourism projects across Tripura.
In a post on social media on Monday, Saha said he laid the foundation stone for the Tripura Heritage Village and the Sangeet Experience project under the Tourism Department through the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.
He also inaugurated the foundation work for an Amusement Park at Sachindranagar in Jirania.
"State Government is committed to modernizing existing tourism destinations while developing new ones across the state. As part of this vision, today laid the foundation stone for the Tripura Heritage Village and Sangeet Experience under the Tourism Department through Swadesh Darshan 2.0, along with the establishment of an Amusement Park at Sachindranagar, Jirania," Saha wrote on X.
The Chief Minister further said the projects are being developed keeping in view the aspirations of local residents and are expected to create employment opportunities.
He added that the initiatives would strengthen the local economy and give a boost to tourism in the state.
"These projects will be developed in line with the aspirations of the people of Jirania, while generating employment opportunities and giving a strong boost to the local economy and tourism sector," he added.
The projects form part of the government’s broader plan to expand tourism infrastructure in Tripura.
Addressing the gathering, Saha said Tripura has made noticeable strides in the tourism sector, pointing to a steady rise in both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals. He said the state now ranks second among the northeastern states in terms of GSDP growth and per capita income, a performance that has also been acknowledged by NITI Aayog.
He also added that Tripura has received seven national awards for its achievements in Panchayat governance.
Saha further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal encouraging people to visit Tripura reflected the state’s changing image under what he described as a “double-engine government”.
He also noted that Tripura became the first state in the country to achieve deregulation, with its model later shared with other states.
Highlighting the government’s focus on tourism, the Chief Minister drew a comparison with the previous Left administration, stating that earlier efforts largely remained limited to announcements.
Saha referred to the Unity Promo Fest 2025, held across six locations, as a successful platform for showcasing Tripura’s cultural heritage.
In addition, he announced new initiatives, including a Rs 57.14 crore SIDBI Cluster Development Fund to support small industries and the deployment of tourist police to improve safety at key tourist destinations.