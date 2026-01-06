Preparations Underway for 95th Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Conference at Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: Extensive preparations are underway for the 95th Annual Conference of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha to be held at the Jyoti-Bishnu site of the Dhalaibil-Chaibari area in Jamugurihat from February 6 to 8, 2026.
Activities are progressing with collective enthusiasm from the local population ahead of the three-day event at Dhalaibil area of Jamugurihat.
The annual conference, regarded as one of the most significant socio-religious gatherings in Assam, is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from different parts of the state.
In a bid to ensure a smooth and memorable experience of the attendees, locals in Jamuguri have come together in large numbers, contributing voluntary labour and resources.
Naduar constituency MLA and Executive President of the Reception Committee, Padma Hazarika, has been personally overseeing the preparations.
He has been conducting frequent review meetings with 39 sub-committees formed to manage various aspects of the event, including accommodation, sanitation, security, food, and cultural programmes.
Padma Hazarika has stated that special care is being taken that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees and guests visiting the conference.
Further, Prabhakar Barman, President of the Reception Committee, along with a senior member Bipul Bora has appealed people from all walks of life to extend their sincere cooperation to organize the Annual Conference of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha successfully.
They have also expressed optimism that with the collective effort and public support, the conference will be conducted in a grand and orderly manner.
Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika while speaking on the developments said, “All preparations are moving forward at a good pace. The atmosphere here is charged with devotion and anticipation as the historic event draws closer. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Jamugurihat on January 6, 7, and 8. As of today, we can confidently say that the reception committee is fully prepared to welcome devotees from across the state. Traditional materials like thatch and bamboo have been used in preparing the temporary camps (shibirs). There is great enthusiasm, not only among people from Sonitpur district, but also among supporters and volunteers from other districts who have come forward to contribute. Our sub-committees have been working tirelessly to ensure the event runs smoothly, and we are very hopeful of conducting a successful and well-organized session.”