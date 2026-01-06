Preparations Underway for 95th Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Conference at Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: Extensive preparations are underway for the 95th Annual Conference of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha to be held at the Jyoti-Bishnu site of the Dhalaibil-Chaibari area in Jamugurihat from February 6 to 8, 2026.

Activities are progressing with collective enthusiasm from the local population ahead of the three-day event at Dhalaibil area of Jamugurihat.

The annual conference, regarded as one of the most significant socio-religious gatherings in Assam, is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from different parts of the state.

In a bid to ensure a smooth and memorable experience of the attendees, locals in Jamuguri have come together in large numbers, contributing voluntary labour and resources.

Naduar constituency MLA and Executive President of the Reception Committee, Padma Hazarika, has been personally overseeing the preparations.

He has been conducting frequent review meetings with 39 sub-committees formed to manage various aspects of the event, including accommodation, sanitation, security, food, and cultural programmes.

Padma Hazarika has stated that special care is being taken that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees and guests visiting the conference.