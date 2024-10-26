Tripura: High-level Committee Set Up to Review Framework of Tripura Shantiniketan Medical College

Agartala: A high-level committee has been established to oversee the various facilities, such as infrastructure and development, academic activities, construction of hospitals, and patient care services of Tripura Santiniketan Medical College and the proposed attached hospital at Ranirkhamar in Madhuban of West Tripura, as per the National Medical Commission guidelines.

Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura, issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

The Director of Health Services, Government of Tripura, will act as the Chairman in the newly formed 7-member committee, whereas the Director of Medical Education, Government of Tripura, will be the Convener.

Other members of the committee will be the principal of Agartala Government Medical College, the principal of Tripura Medical College & Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital, the principal of Agartala Government Dental College, Superintending supervising engineer, PWD, Agartala Circle: Accounts Officer, and the directorate of health services, Government of Tripura.

The Committee will submit its initial report within 30 days and again every six months until the National Medical Commission finalises the affiliation of the MBBS course at Tripura Santiniketan Medical College.