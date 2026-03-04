Tripura hikes stipends for tribal boarding students, says Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the state government has enhanced stipends for tribal boys and girls staying in boarding facilities to ensure that financial hardship does not disrupt their education.
Saha was speaking after attending the “Expression of Gratitude” programme organised by the All Tripura N.G.O. S.T. Boarding Welfare Trust at Rabindra Satabarsiki Bhavan in Agartala.
The Chief Minister said the move reflects the government’s commitment to supporting tribal students and helping them progress academically.
He asserted that the administration would not compromise on measures aimed at strengthening their educational prospects.
"So that financial constraints never become an obstacle in the educational lives of the state's tribal students, with this goal in mind, we have increased the stipends for boys and girls studying in boarding facilities. In this effort to advance them, the government will never compromise under any circumstances," he wrote on X.
Reiterating the government’s resolve, the Chief Minister said the initiative is part of broader efforts to remove financial barriers and promote inclusive development in the state’s education sector.
"With this unwavering resolve at the forefront, I was present today at the ‘Expression of Gratitude’ program organized by the All Tripura N.G.O. S.T. Boarding Welfare Trust at the Rabindra Satabarsiki Bhavan in Agartala, where I once again echo the government's firm commitment," he added.