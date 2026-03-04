Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan to visit Tripura on March 7–8

Agartala: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Tripura’s capital Agartala on March 7 and 8, during which he will attend the convocation ceremony of Tripura University and chair several official programmes.
West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar said the Vice President will also pay a visit to the revered Tripura Sundari Temple at Matabari.
Besides the university convocation, Radhakrishnan will travel to the Hapania Fairgrounds, where he is slated to interact with beneficiaries known as “Lakhpati Didis.”
“Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will visit Tripura on March 7 and 8, which is a moment of pride and happiness for the people of the state. During the visit, he will offer prayers at the Matabari temple, attend the convocation ceremony of Tripura University, and interact with the Lakhpati Didis at the Hapania Fairgrounds. All necessary arrangements have been put in place by the state government and central agencies, including Tripura University,” a news agency quoted Kumar as saying.
Earlier, on February 22, the Vice President laid the foundation stone for a statue of freedom fighter V. O. Chidambaram Pillai in Madurai.
The statue, popularly associated with the legacy of the ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhan,’ was initially planned at a height of 140 feet but was later increased.
Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan described Chidambaram Pillai as a symbol of selfless sacrifice, noting that his contributions laid one of the earliest foundations of India’s freedom struggle.