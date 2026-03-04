Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan to visit Tripura on March 7–8

“Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will visit Tripura on March 7 and 8, which is a moment of pride and happiness for the people of the state. During the visit, he will offer prayers at the Matabari temple, attend the convocation ceremony of Tripura University, and interact with the Lakhpati Didis at the Hapania Fairgrounds. All necessary arrangements have been put in place by the state government and central agencies, including Tripura University,” a news agency quoted Kumar as saying.