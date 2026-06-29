Tripura Human Rights Commission Intervenes in Brutal Assault of Woman; Orders DGP Investigation

Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a disturbing incident involving the public assault and humiliation of a woman, directing the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate an immediate inquiry.

The watchdog intervened following widespread media reports detailing the horrific attack, where a woman was severely beaten and subjected to public degradation. Expressing grave concern over the blatant violation of human rights and dignity, the Commission has mandated the state police chief to submit a comprehensive investigation report regarding the incident within a strict timeframe.

Local authorities have been instructed to ensure the victim receives immediate medical care, adequate protection, and psychological support. The THRC emphasised that such acts of lawlessness and violence against women cannot be tolerated in a civilised society, urging the law enforcement agencies to quickly identify all perpetrators involved and take stringent legal action to prevent future occurrences.