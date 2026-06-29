Manipur NPF Leader Alleges Ceasefire Camps Have Become Hubs of Crime and Violence

Imphal: A prominent Naga People's Front (NPF) leader in Manipur has launched a scathing attack on the designated camps established under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact, alleging that they have degenerated into epicentres of lawlessness and armed violence.

The SoO agreement, a tripartite peace mechanism involving the Central government, the Manipur state government, and various Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, was designed to keep armed cadres confined to monitored locations.

However, the NPF leader asserted that these facilities are now being actively used to hoard illegal weapons, orchestrate criminal enterprises, and launch coordinated attacks against nearby settlements, completely subverting the purpose of the peace accord.

According to the legislator, a severe lack of official oversight has enabled cadres to repeatedly breach ceasefire ground rules with impunity. Armed individuals are reportedly leaving their designated zones regularly to run extortion rackets and intimidate local communities.

Faced with these security lapses, the NPF leadership has called upon the Ministry of Home Affairs and state authorities to launch an immediate, stringent review of the SoO framework.

The party is demanding thorough physical inspections of all camps, an urgent audit of surrendered weaponry, and decisive legal action against any faction found violating the ceasefire terms.