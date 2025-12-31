Tripura, IMD Exchange Land Lease Documents for Doppler Weather Radar Installation

"Today, India Meteorological Department(IMD) led by Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Director General of Meteorology and the Government of Tripura(GoT) exchanged land lease documents at the TIFT Conference Room for installation of a state-of-the-art Doppler Weather Radar. The radar will enable real-time, high-resolution tracking of cyclones, heavy rainfall, and extreme weather events-benefiting Tripura and neighbouring states," Saha wrote on X.