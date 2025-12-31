Tripura, IMD Exchange Land Lease Documents for Doppler Weather Radar Installation

Agartala: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Government of Tripura on Tuesday exchanged land lease documents for the installation of a state-of-the-art Doppler Weather Radar in the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.
The documents were exchanged at the TIFT Conference Room in the presence of IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and officials of the state government.
As per Saha, once operational, the Doppler Weather Radar is expected to provide real-time and high-resolution monitoring of cyclones, heavy rainfall and other extreme weather events, improving weather forecasting for Tripura and neighbouring states.
In another development, three Automated Weather Stations were handed over to the IMD for integration with its national network. The additional stations would strengthen flood forecasting, rainfall monitoring and water management efforts in the region.
The Chief Minister further said the initiative marks an important step towards enhancing disaster preparedness and protecting lives, livelihoods and infrastructure through more accurate and timely weather information.
"A significant step forward in safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and development through accurate weather intelligence," the Chief Minister concluded.