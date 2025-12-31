Tourists Throng Kaziranga; Preparations at Peak to Welcome New Year

Kaziranga: With just a few hours left for the year 2025 to end, preparations are at its peak to bid farewell welcome the New Year. The Kaziranga National Park is witnessing a festive and bustling atmosphere with a heavy influx of domestic and international tourists.

Large crowds of visitors were seen arriving at the world-famous national park from the early hours of the last day of the year, eager to welcome the New Year amid nature and wildlife.

The Kohora range, particularly the Mihimukh entry gate, presented a spectacular sight on Wednesday morning as long queues of safari jeeps stretched as far as the eye could see. Tourists boarded the jeeps to explore the beauty of the park, creating a lively and celebratory mood, filled with excitement and curiosity.

The surge in visitors has also brought renewed enthusiasm among those whose livelihoods depend on tourism, especially jeep drivers and tourist guides, who wait all year for this peak season.

As per the tourist guides, visitors were left mesmerized after spotting a variety of wildlife inside the park. Along with the rich biodiversity, the serene natural beauty of the national park’s grasslands, wetlands, and forests added to the unforgettable experience for tourists.

A tourist guide said, “Today is the last day of the year 2025. A lot of tourists have come to visit the Kaziranga National Park. Everyone is seen excited and joyful on the occasion. We are also happy watching them. The arrival of tourists at this peak season is our main source of income.”

“The tourist season 2025-26 in Kaziranga started in the month of October. Though the tourist inflow was less in October, it spiked by November-end and has been in the same trend so far. The number of tourists have increased to such a level that we are unable to provide vehicles to them for safaris. There are Indian as well as foreign tourists. They seem to be happy after sighting the Royal Bengal Tiger, one-horned rhinos, elephants, wild buffaloes and deer,” said another tourist guide.