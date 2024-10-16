Tripura: Internet Services Suspended Over Communal Tension

Agartala: Communal tension erupted in a part of the North Tripura District of Tripura on Tuesday leading to a suspension of mobile internet services in the region. An incident that took place on Monday night triggered a sharp tension between two communities.

Sharp sensation prevails in the North Tripura district of the Northeast Indian state of Tripura. Communal tension erupted between the members of the Hindu and the Muslim community of the region. The damage to a temple located in the Pekucherra region dedicated to Lord Shiva by unknown miscreants led to a sharp sensation in the region. The incident reportedly took place on Monday night.

As a mark of retaliation for this incident, another group reportedly vandalised a mosque in the same locality. This development further escalated the communal tension. To prevent the situation from turning worse, security forces were deployed in the region. Restrictions were also imposed on the movement of groups of people to avoid any possible untoward incident. As a part of the safety measures, the district administration has also issued a suspension of mobile internet services in the district. The 72-hour mobile internet ban came into effect from 7 PM on Tuesday.