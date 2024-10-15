Assam: Dates Declared for Bye-Elections in Five Legislative Constituencies

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates of bye-elections in 48 legislative assembly constituencies and two parliamentary constituencies across the country. A total of five legislative assembly constituencies of Assam are also on this list published by the election commission. The bye-elections in these constituencies of the state will be held on November 13, while the results will be declared on November 23.

Assam’s Dholai (Scheduled Caste), Sidli (Scheduled Tribe), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri legislative assembly constituencies will soon see bye-elections. The elected representatives earlier representing these constituencies namely Parimal Suklabaidya, Joyanta Basumatary, Pani Bhusan Choudhury, Ranjit Dutta and Rakibul Hussain had resigned from these positions for participating in the Lok Sabha elections conducted earlier this year.

For the five legislative assemblies of Assam, the Gazette Notification for the upcoming bye-elections will be declared on 18 October. The last date for the filing of nominations is 25 October while they will be scrutinised on 28 October. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is 30 October. Polling will be conducted on 13 November while the counting of votes is scheduled for 23 November.

“The existing Legislative Assembly of Assam has been constituted prior to the delimitation exercise which was completed in 2023, the bye-election in 5 vacancies of Assam legislative Assemblies shall be held as per pre-delimitation status. The Commission has also prepared a special electoral roll w.r.t 1 July as the qualifying date for the conduct of the bye-election of these Assemblies. The final publication of the electoral roll with reference to 1 July 2024 as the qualifying date for these constituencies has been done on 20.08.2024” mentioned the statement with regards to the legislative assembly constituencies in Assam.

With the publication of this notification, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in all the constituencies where voting will take place. Electronic Voting Machines will be utilised for these bye-elections in all constituencies, as mentioned in the statement.