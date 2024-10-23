Tripura: Multiple College Students and a Teacher Injured in a Road Accident

Agartala: A teacher and nine college students were injured when their vehicle went out of control and hit a divider. The incident took place in Agartala on Tuesday.

A passenger vehicle with several people onboard crashed into a divider near the Circuit House in Agartala, which comes under the jurisdiction of the NCC Police Station, on Tuesday morning. The incident led to the injury of a total of nine students and one teacher of ICFAI University. The

victims were immediately rushed to a medical facility for proper medical care and necessary treatment.

Local police sources mentioned that the vehicle lost control, leading to the accident. The vehicle was on its way to Kamalghat from Agartala when it encountered the accident. Personnel from the emergency services and local police soon arrived at the location of the accident and then shifted the injured passengers to a hospital. Doctors mentioned that one of the students was severely injured and that he was in critical condition.

It has been alleged that the vehicle was being driven at a very high speed, which led to the driver losing control and the accident taking place. Local police managed to seize the vehicle bearing registration number TR 01 A 2058 which was involved in the accident. The driver of the vehicle however managed to flee soon after the accident.