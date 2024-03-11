TRIPURA : Tripura CM Manik Saha lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative and attributed his initiative to the tremendous improvement in the state's communication infrastructure.

Speaking at the unveiling of the 5-metre-high bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur at the MBB airport in Agartala, Saha highlighted the important role of PM Modi in the development of the region.

The transformation of the airport, now, confirmed that it is known as MBB Airport, and noted its development from a small site to a modern hub under the leadership of PM Modi. He expressed gratitude to the BJP-led government for acknowledging the support of the earlier neglected Manikya dynasty.

The states spoke of PM Modi's commitment to the development of Tripura, and took up initiatives like Act East plans aimed at development in the northeast were included. He praised the improved connectivity facilitated by the modern airport, with some 32 flights carrying about four thousand passengers daily which was a feat that was previously unthinkable.

Moreover, CM Saha disclosed that efforts are being made to start international flights from MBB airport, marking a milestone in Tripura’s aviation sector.

The unveiling of the bronze statue of Maharaj Bir Bikram worth about Rs 35 lakh symbolizes the recognition and respect given by the present government to the legacy of the Manikya dynasty.

CM Manik Saha of Tripura expressed pride in the beauty and functionality of the MBB airport well for the He said that this development was due to PM Modi’s leadership with vision and unwavering commitment towards the development of the region.

Finally, Chief Minister Manik Saha’s remarks highlighted the transformational impact of PM Modi's initiatives on Tripura’s connectivity infrastructure plant.

With continuous efforts to enhance connectivity and expand international air services, the country is poised for further growth and development under the leadership of the central government.