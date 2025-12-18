Daylight Burglary Shocks Bishnu Nagar in Duliajan

Duliajan: A brazen daylight robbery has left a sense of alarm and insecurity among the residents of Bishnu Nagar, a neighbourhood in Duliajan. The incident occurred at the residence of Keshab Bora, who had left his house unattended, which allowed the thieves to commit the crime.
As per preliminary reports, the miscreants gained access to the dwelling during the day when there was no one around. They are said to have ransacked the place and carted away valuable commodities estimated to be close to Rs 3 lakhs. The items include gold jewels and brassware. This implies that they had time to search the dwelling place before leaving.
The case came to notice when the house owner or residents noticed some signs of a break-in and promptly notified the Duliajan Police. The personnel of the Duliajan Police Department reacted to the notice and hastened to the spot to start an investigation. The house was thoroughly inspected to determine the level of loss and collect some clues.
According to the police sources, efforts are being made to arrest the offenders, and the CCTV footage from other parts of the area is being viewed to trace the movements of the offenders. Neighbours' statements as well as those of the prospective witnesses are also being recorded.
The fact that this is a daytime robbery has sent the community of Bishnu Nagar into a state of fear because of the brazen nature of the thieves. The residents are calling on the authorities to increase security presence around the residential areas.
The authorities in Duliajan Police have assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken in order to solve this case at the earliest. They have also requested the public to be alert and secure their houses properly so that no such incident can occur in the future. Despite the unfolding investigation into the case, the event has also reminded people of the increasing need for awareness and preventive measures in order to prevent such occurrences in residential areas.