Daylight Burglary Shocks Bishnu Nagar in Duliajan

Duliajan: A brazen daylight robbery has left a sense of alarm and insecurity among the residents of Bishnu Nagar, a neighbourhood in Duliajan. The incident occurred at the residence of Keshab Bora, who had left his house unattended, which allowed the thieves to commit the crime.

As per preliminary reports, the miscreants gained access to the dwelling during the day when there was no one around. They are said to have ransacked the place and carted away valuable commodities estimated to be close to Rs 3 lakhs. The items include gold jewels and brassware. This implies that they had time to search the dwelling place before leaving.

The case came to notice when the house owner or residents noticed some signs of a break-in and promptly notified the Duliajan Police. The personnel of the Duliajan Police Department reacted to the notice and hastened to the spot to start an investigation. The house was thoroughly inspected to determine the level of loss and collect some clues.