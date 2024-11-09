Tripura Police Arrested Three Involved in Stealing Grocery from Shops

Agartala: The New Capital Complex (NCC) police on Friday arrested a group of thieves who caused distress among grocery shop owners in different parts of the capital city, Agartala.

Two thieves identified as Bijoy Banik and Bijoy Dhanuk, were arrested on Friday for looting grocery items and rice bags from shops in the Goyala Basti, GB-79 Tilla, Khajurbagan, and Aralia areas.

Sushanta Deb, the officer in charge of the NCC police station, provided details, stating that the police have received numerous complaints regarding the theft of various grocery items, including rice bags, from various shops. These individuals entered the stores as customers took items and then left their spots with their cars.

Based on complaints from numerous traders, the NCC police station initiated an investigation. Through scientific evidence, including the analysis of CCTV footage, the police were able to identify them. Deb reported that after looting grocery items, these two thieves sold their stolen items to Ashutosh Sharma, who was arrested by police on Friday. The police also recovered all stolen items that were in the possession of Ashutosh Sharma, who was arrested.

The police have appealed for remand of the three before a local court for further interrogation to gather information on their robbery network.