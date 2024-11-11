Tripura Police Arrests Two Mobile Thieves, Recover 10 Stolen Phones

Agartala: Tripura Police on Sunday undertook an operation which led to the arrest of two mobile phone thieves. A total of ten stolen mobile phones were recovered from them.

Like many other cities in the region, the state capital of Tripura too is facing a major problem of mobile phone thefts. Residents across the city are becoming victims of gangs snatching and stealing phones from the citizens. Amidst such a situation, a team from the East Agartala Police Station was successful in the recovery of a total of ten stolen mobile phones and was also able to arrest two notorious thieves in connection with these incidents.

The operation came after a complaint filed by Krishna Majumdar, a local resident of the Maharajganja Bazar locality, who reported that his mobile phone had been robbed while he was on his way home from the market. Upon receiving the complaint, a police team was swiftly deputed to investigate the matter.

The police team was able to identify the culprits and apprehend two members of the mobile phone robbers gang. They were identified as Sudip Das from Jogendra Nagar Renters Colony and Subrata Das from Pratapgarh. The police recovered a total of smartphones, believed to have been stolen during their criminal activities. In addition, the motorcycle used by the robbers during the theft was seized by the police team.

Both accused were later presented before the Court as a part of the investigation.