Tripura Police Confiscate Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the Tripura Police for their efforts in curbing drug trafficking after they confiscated drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Ambassa, Dhalai district. The development took place on Friday after a police team managed to seize the massive consignment of narcotics.

According to local sources, Ambassa Police officials apprehended a vehicle and seized 80,000 YABA tablets estimated at Rs 2 crore. The Ambassa Police team stopped the vehicle, arrested the driver, and successfully recovered the YABA tablets following a tip-off regarding the vehicle's movement.

Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the state police's commitment and confirmed the filing of a case under the NDPS Act. Saha posted on X, praising the Ambassa Police for their successful seizure of 80,000 YABA tablets, which were valued at INR 2 crore.

Acting on key information, Ambassa PS detained a vehicle and arrested a driver. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

Previously, the Assam Rifles carried out a significant operation on October 30, on the eve of Diwali, seizing 90,000 YABA tablets and arresting two individuals in Narangbari, West Tripura district. The Assam Rifles carried out a well-planned operation resulting in the recovery of YABA tablets estimated to be worth Rs 18 crore in the international market.

The DRI, Agartala, received the seized drugs and the arrested suspects for further investigation.