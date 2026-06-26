Tripura Police Detain Bangladeshi Couple for Allegedly Entering India Illegally

Guwahati: A Bangladeshi Hindu couple has been detained in Tripura's South district for allegedly entering India without valid travel documents.

The couple, identified as Santanu Debnath and his wife, was arrested in the Debdaru area during a routine verification drive following specific intelligence inputs about suspicious movement. The couple was travelling by bus when they came under suspicion due to inconsistencies in their statements and their failure to produce valid identity documents.

"We intercepted the vehicle based on specific information and questioned two passengers whose behaviour appeared suspicious. During verification, they failed to provide documents proving their Indian citizenship," an officer from the Debdaru Police Outpost said.

The couple was taken into custody for questioning, during which they allegedly admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without authorisation. The police team also recovered mobile phones and two Bangladeshi SIM cards from their possession.

During preliminary interrogation, Santanu Debnath allegedly told investigators that he was a resident of the Chittagong region of Bangladesh and had entered India with his wife in search of better living conditions.

As per police sources, the couple claimed they crossed the international border through an unfenced stretch before travelling further into the country. Preliminary findings suggest they entered Tripura through a border area in Gomati district before proceeding to South Tripura.

Investigators are now examining the route used by the couple and the circumstances surrounding their alleged illegal entry into India. Border police are also trying to determine whether any local facilitators or organised networks assisted them after they crossed the border.

A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant provisions relating to illegal entry and unauthorised stay in the country, police said.

Further investigation is underway.