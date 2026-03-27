Nigerian National Detained in Silchar Without Valid Documents; International Racket Suspected

Silchar: A Nigerian national found without valid documents to enter India has been detained in Silchar, in what police suspect may be part of a larger international racket involving illegal cross-border movement.

The detention was confirmed by a police source on Thursday, a day after the 44-year-old Nigerian — identified as Esedo — was apprehended along with four other individuals from an auto rickshaw in the Shillongpatty area of the city.

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