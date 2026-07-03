Tripura Police Seize Suspected Banned Cough Syrup Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore

Guwahati: In a major operation against drug trafficking, the Special Branch of Tripura Police, in coordination with the Government Railway Police, seized a huge consignment of suspected banned cough syrup worth more than Rs 2.5 crore from the parcel van of the Deoghar Express at Agartala Railway Station late on Thursday night.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, police team conducted a thorough search of the train's parcel van and recovered 39,345 bottles of suspected Eskuf and Fairdyl cough syrup. The bottles had been concealed inside 81 sealed metal drums, suggesting a deliberate attempt to evade detection by police or narcotics team.

The joint operation was carried out by the Government Railway Police , the Anti-Narcotics Task Force , and the Special Branch of Tripura Police. The Inspector General (Special Branch) Krishnendu Chakravertty said the seizure formed part of the state's sustained campaign against narcotics trafficking.

"Earlier, we seized another consignment at Jirania Railway Station in West Tripura district. This is not a new phenomenon. Smaller consignments are also being smuggled through the railway network, and we have detained several people and seized such consignments. We remain committed to building a Nasha Mukti Tripura. Wherever we receive credible information, we act promptly and leave no stone unturned," he said.

Police have initiated legal proceedings and launched an investigation to identify those involved in transporting and distributing the suspected contraband. The police team are also working to trace the origin of the consignment and determine its intended destination as part of the ongoing investigation.