Tripura Reports Zero Dropout in Primary Classes, Says CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the state has managed to bring the dropout rate in primary classes (I to V) down to zero.
Speaking in the Assembly, he said this has been possible due to continuous efforts by the Elementary Education Department and a number of schemes focused on students.
Saha said the state is working on the NIPUN Bharat Mission and has also started the Saharsha Tripura programme, which looks at children’s overall growth, not just studies.
He said several steps have been taken to keep children in school, including providing study materials, play items, digital learning support and libraries.
The Chief Minister added that attendance and dropout cases are being monitored through the U-DISE system. For children who are out of school, special training is being arranged, and hostel facilities are being provided for those coming from remote areas.
He also mentioned basic facilities like separate toilets in schools, financial support for children with special needs, meetings between teachers and parents, and free uniforms and textbooks.
Saha said these efforts together have helped ensure that children in Tripura continue their primary education.