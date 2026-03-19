UPPL Releases Second List of Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

According to the official notification issued on March 18, the party has nominated four candidates for key constituencies. Rakesh Brahma has been fielded from 42 No. Baksa (ST), while Nityananda Basumatary will contest from 72 No. Gohpur. Baburam Basumatary has been named as the candidate for 66 No. Barchalla, and Manoj Basumatary will contest from 28 No. Boko-Chaygaon (ST).