UPPL Releases Second List of Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

Guwahati: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections, intensifying its poll preparations in the Bodoland Territorial Region and beyond.
The list was approved by party president Pramod Boro following recommendations from the central and core committees.
According to the official notification issued on March 18, the party has nominated four candidates for key constituencies. Rakesh Brahma has been fielded from 42 No. Baksa (ST), while Nityananda Basumatary will contest from 72 No. Gohpur. Baburam Basumatary has been named as the candidate for 66 No. Barchalla, and Manoj Basumatary will contest from 28 No. Boko-Chaygaon (ST).
The announcement comes as part of UPPL’s strategy to consolidate its support base and strengthen its electoral presence ahead of the polls scheduled on April 9. Party leaders expressed confidence that the selected candidates will effectively represent local aspirations and contribute to the party’s vision of peace, equality, justice, and prosperity in the state.