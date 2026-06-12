Tripura Secures Investment Commitments Worth Rs 30,000 Crore in One Year, Says CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura has attracted investment proposals valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore over the past year, signalling growing confidence in the state's economic potential, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering at a development-related event, CM Saha highlighted the government's efforts to create a business-friendly environment and improve infrastructure to draw investors from across the country. He said the substantial investment commitments reflect Tripura's emergence as an attractive destination for industry and enterprise.

The Chief Minister noted that the state administration has focused on simplifying procedures, strengthening connectivity and promoting sectors with high growth potential. These measures, he said, have encouraged private companies to explore opportunities in Tripura.

CM Saha also emphasised that the proposed investments are expected to generate employment, boost economic activity and contribute to the state's long-term development. He expressed confidence that ongoing projects and future investments would further accelerate Tripura's growth trajectory.

The government has been actively promoting the state as a gateway to the North East and neighbouring international markets, leveraging its strategic location and improving its infrastructure network.

Officials believe the investment proposals, if realised, could significantly strengthen Tripura's industrial base and help transform the state's economy in the coming years.