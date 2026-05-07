Tripura Showcases Investment Push at Guwahati Roadshow Ahead of Business Conclave 2026

The Government of Tripura organised an investors’ roadshow in Guwahati on Thursday to promote investment opportunities in the state ahead of the upcoming Business Conclave 2026.

Held at Vivanta Guwahati, the event brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and financial institutions to explore business prospects in Tripura and strengthen economic ties in the Northeast.

Officials highlighted that Tripura is working to improve its investment climate through better infrastructure, easier approvals, and investor-friendly policies. The state also showcased opportunities in sectors such as IT, healthcare, tourism, food processing, rubber, bamboo, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

Speaking virtually, Industries Secretary Kiran Gitte said Tripura is becoming an attractive investment destination due to improved connectivity, strategic location, and governance reforms. He also noted the state’s proximity to Bangladesh as an advantage for trade and logistics.

Deepak Kumar, another senior official, said the government is offering land, infrastructure, and full support to investors from project planning to execution.

Representatives from the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited also attended the event and assured financial support for viable projects in the state.

The programme included presentations, discussions, and business-to-government meetings between investors and officials.