Tripura student dies after stabbing in Dehradun; five arrested

Dehradun: A 24-year-old student from Tripura succumbed to his injuries in Dehradun on Friday, 18 days after he was allegedly stabbed during an altercation involving five men in Uttarakhand, police officials said.
The deceased, identified as Anjel Chakma, was pursuing an MBA at a private university in Dehradun. He was injured in the attack on December 9 and had been undergoing treatment since then. His brother, Michael Chakma, who was with him at the time, also sustained injuries.
According to police, the incident took place in the Selaqui area when the two brothers stepped out in the evening to buy household items. An argument reportedly broke out with a group of intoxicated men, who allegedly used racial and caste-based slurs before attacking the brothers with sharp-edged weapons and a metal bracelet. Michael suffered a head injury, while Anjel was stabbed in the abdomen and head when he attempted to intervene.
Anjel was admitted in critical condition to a private hospital, where he later died. Following his death, police added murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the case, which was initially registered as attempted murder.
The five accused — Avinash Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khwas, Sumit and Ayush Badoni — were arrested on December 14 and are currently lodged in judicial custody, police said.
Senior sub-inspector Jitender Kumar said the accused were apprehended after an FIR was filed by Michael Chakma on December 10.
During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted that the assault followed a dispute near a liquor shop in Selaqui.
Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing.