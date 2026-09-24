Tripura to Host Three-Day Neermahal Water Festival from 7th October

Guwahati: Today, an announcement was made regarding Tripura’s three-day Neermahal Water Festival 2026, that will be held at Melaghar in Sepahijala from 7th October to 9th October . A preparatory meeting for the festival was held at the conference hall of the Melaghar Municipal Council and chaired by Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman. Representatives of various government departments and elected representatives attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Barman sought cooperation from all concerned departments to ensure the smooth and successful organisation of the event. He also appealed to local residents to extend their support and cooperation in making the festival attractive and well organised.

As per organisers, the festival will feature a range of cultural and sporting activities, including Manasamangal, boat races, swimming and yoga competitions, among other programmes. The annual festival is centred around Neermahal, one of Tripura’s prominent heritage and tourism destinations, and the adjoining Rudrasagar Lake.

The event aims to showcase the state’s natural beauty and traditional culture while highlighting the close relationship between Rudrasagar Lake, Neermahal and the communities living in the surrounding areas.

The combination of cultural programmes and water-based sporting activities is expected to attract visitors to Melaghar and promote the area as a tourism destination.